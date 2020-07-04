class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470949 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Alliance Residents Asked to Conserve Water During High Temperature Months

BY Media Release/Dave Strang | July 4, 2020
The City of Alliance Water Department is hoping residence there will practice water conservation during high temperature months.

High water demand places a strain on Alliance’s water system.

Residents there are asked to water lawns in the early morning and less frequently, use a broom to clear walkways/driveways and refrain from faucets and other household items to run excessively.

Please contact the Alliance Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907 for more information or with questions on how you can practice water conservation.

