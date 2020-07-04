Alliance Residents Asked to Conserve Water During High Temperature Months

The City of Alliance Water Department is hoping residence there will practice water conservation during high temperature months.

High water demand places a strain on Alliance’s water system.

Residents there are asked to water lawns in the early morning and less frequently, use a broom to clear walkways/driveways and refrain from faucets and other household items to run excessively.

Please contact the Alliance Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907 for more information or with questions on how you can practice water conservation.