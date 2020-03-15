Alliance Suspending Non-essential Services, Related Facilities

In an effort to assist with limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community, the City of Alliance will be closing non-essential facilities including the Senior Center, Alliance Public Library, SkyView Golf Course, Public Transit and The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center beginning March 16, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice.

Nutrition Site Meals will be delivered by volunteers and staff to ensure services continue through the facility closing. No other services will be offered during the closure and the facility will be closed to all patrons. Please Contact Angie Flesner at (308) 762-1293 to make arrangements.

Public Transit will be limited to medical necessity transportation only! If you are in need of emergency assistance, please call 9-1-1.

The Utility Billing Office will be limited to drive-up business only. The utility billing drop box is available 24 hours, with staff assistance available via the drive-up window Monday through Friday, 8:00-5:00. Utility bills can also be paid on the city’s webpage at www.cityofalliance.net .

If you would like to check out items from the library please utilize the online card catalog or call 762-1387 for assistance. Arrangements can be made to package items for pick up and items for return can be placed in the drop box on the east side of the building.

All rentals of meeting rooms at the Alliance Library, Knight Museum and other City operated facilities, including the Central Park Shelter House, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date.

The City encourages social distancing over the next two weeks. Therefore, all business conducted is encouraged to be done by telephone or email. The City will continue to provide updates as they are available and all necessary precautions will be practiced to lessen the impact on our community.