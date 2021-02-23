class="post-template-default single single-post postid-515619 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Alliance to Offer City Manager Post to Hecksel

BY Scott Miller | February 23, 2021
The Alliance City Council Tuesday voted to offer the community’s City Manager post to Jeffrey Hecksel.

Following interviews last week with Hecksel and James Thomas of Claremore, Oklahoma, Mayor Mike Dafney told KNEB News the council voted 4-1 in favor of picking the Hood River, Oregon man for the post.

Mayor Mike Dafney tells KNEB News he could speak directly for the council, but believed they were comfortable with Hecksel’s management style.

Hecksel has been Hood River County Administrator since 2016. He was Glenwood Springs, Colo. City Manager for 11 years, and before that held the same title for six years in Monmouth, OR.

Dafney says city officials will now reach out to begin contract negotiations, including a prospective start date.

