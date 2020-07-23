Alliance Woman Caught With 29 Grams of Meth and Heroin Sentenced to Prison

A 29-year-old Alliance Woman who was arrested by Gering Police back in February has been sentenced to prison.

Kirsti Jo Bunch was arrested after a man contacted officers saying Bunch had made threats to kill him. Police made contact with her in the parking lot of the Stage Coach Stop on M Street. Inside the vehicle there was a lockbox that had ‘Kirsti Jo Secret Box’ written on it, and inside officers found 26 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, a digital scale and $1,520 cash.

In June, Bunch pleaded no contest to charges of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance. This week in Scotts Bluff County District Court, she was sentenced to a total of 3 to 5 years in prison on the first charge and 1-2 years on the second charge. The two counts will run concurrently, and she received credit for 161 days already served.

In addition, Bunch agreed to forfeit the cash found in the lockbox as terms of the plea deal.

She also was facing sentencing in Box Butte County District Court on two counts of Attempted Possession of a Controlled Substance.

District Judge Travis O’Gorman sentenced her to three months on each of those convictions, and are to run consecutive to the Scotts Bluff County sentence.