Allred Fireworks Show Back in Gering This Year at Five Rocks Amphitheater

The Allred Brothers Fireworks show is coming back to Gering after a year’s absence following approval from the city of Gering to hold the event at Five Rock Amphitheater.

The Gering Council this week also approving a request for $4,500 in Keno funds to help offset the cost of insurance, the pyrotechnics and other equipment for the show that will take place at 9 p.m. the night of July 3rd.

Justin Allred told the council this week the event possible this year due to a cooperative effort by all involved. “Thanks to city staff, and folks like Karla (Niedan-Streeks) have been instrumental in helping us organize this show.”

Due to the gathering and distancing restrictions under the current Directed Health Measures, city staff felt the usual location at the Gering Junior High Stadium would not accommodate the space needed for those expected to attend.

The special event permit application included requests to waive the venue rental fee and to have Gering Fire Department staff and equipment available on standby as a normal precaution for such an event.