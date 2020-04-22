Alma FFA Chapter Offers Safe Shopping Options for Annual Plant Sale

The Alma FFA Chapter modified their annual plant sale to continue serving the community and raise money for the chapter.

Alma FFA Advisor Ben Robinson said the chapter is offering 15-minute reserved shopping times and curbside service for the annual plant sale that features over 4,000 plants.

The plant sale will open Saturday, April 25 and run through May 1. Robinson said the sale is one of the chapter’s biggest fundraisers every year, so they decided to develop different ways to sell plants while keeping the community safe and healthy.

Many Nebraska FFA chapters have greenhouses, and Robinson encourages community members to reach out to local greenhouses for their plant purchases.

“It’s important to go and support those [greenhouses] locally if you can,” Robinson said. “Just reach out to them and see if they’re selling their plants.”

