Amber Alert Cancelled after Subjects Located in Kansas

UPDATE- The Alert was activated by Tekamah Police Department on Monday to determine the whereabouts of Isaac De La Garza, last seen in Tekamah, Nebraska.

The Alert has been cancelled due to Recovered safely in Kansas.

ORIGINAL STORY- The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for Marco De La Garza and Isaac De La Garza from Tekamah.

The following is directly from the Nebraska State Patrol:

“Two children have been abducted from Tekamah. 7 y/o Marco De La Garza and 4 y/o Isaac De La Garza.

Believed to be with Tanner Leichleiter, 30, 5’7”, 165 lbs, green eyes, brown hair. May in a white 2009 Expedition NE 31-F325.

Direction of travel is unknown, but both children are believed to be in danger.

If you have any information or see any of these three, please call 911 immediately!”

The initial Amber Alert was issued at 8:10 am on Monday morning, April 20.

Agency Name: Tekamah Police Department

Agency Phone: 402-374-1500