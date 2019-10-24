Announcement of finalists in WNCC Presidential search possible by end of the week

The chair of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors says we could know the names of the three Western Nebraska Community College presidential search finalists by the end of the week.

Lynne Klemke, who also chaired the residential search committee, says the panel spent 11 hours on Tuesday vetting the semi-finalists for the post before narrowing down their selection to three.

Klemke tells KNEB News the trio of finalists will be invited to the area mid-November to take part in forums that she hopes are well-attended. “The more people that can attend, the better on the 13th (of November). Faculty, staff, the public and students, that’s the opportunity to really engage with those individuals,” says Klemke, “That would be the day to have conversations and learn more about them.”

Klemke and the board will then interview the candidates Nov. 14, and she tells us while it’s possible the board could make their selection at the end of that day, announcement of the successful candidate would be delayed by notification to their current employer, among other requirements.

The Board is hoping to have the new President take the reins of WNCC by the first of the year.