Annual Warrior Run Raises Funds for Veterans Relief Organization

The Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization (VMFERO) hosted their 11th annual Warrior Run Saturday morning at the Legacy of the Plains Museum. The VMFERO provides financial support for Veterans and military families encountering emergency situations. The race is their biggest fundraiser.

The event had just under 100 total participants, and Race Coordinator Dave Wolf was very pleased with the attendance. “We had a great turnout today. The weather was perfect, and I hope everyone had a great time.”

The top finisher in the 10k the men was Peyton Seiler and the women was Jacklyn Cawiezel. The top 5k finisher for the men was J.R. Savala and for the women was Tukker Romey. Full race results can be found at wyobraskavetshelp.org.

Since it started, the VMFERO has raised over $170,000.00 to help around 260 local veterans to help with utility, rent, car repairs, and other things. The Warrior Run is not possible without our sponsors including Van Pelt Fencing, Angela Philbrick-State Farm, among many others.

There were several volunteers that helped out with the race each year, including the WNCC softball team. Volunteer Angela Philbrick was honored not only for her dedication to this race, but, to our community. Angela also enlists her two daughters to volunteer as well. Wolf shared a story that a few years ago, Angela’s daughter, Taylor ran in the Warrior Run.

“She almost gave up during the race and then saw we had the Gold Star Soldiers that had passed away in the line of duty posted along the course. She said she saw we had signs ups and that she knew that she could keep on going because of what they went through.” Wolf also said that it was Taylor’s words that kept him going this year and reinforced the purpose for the organization.

If you would like to donate please send your donations to WyoBraska Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization at wyobraskavetshelp.org.

Next year’s Warrior Run will be held Saturday, November 7th at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.