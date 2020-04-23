Anonymous Yarn Donation Helps Knit Scotts Bluff Co. Inmates to the Community

An anonymous donation of 150 yards of yarn to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center will end up in the hands of those in need of a crocheted throw, infant hat or mittens or perhaps a child’s plush animal thanks to detainees at the facility.

Some 50 or so items created by about 15 of the female detainees at the jail will be distributed this weekend during the drive-thru Diaper Depot at the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff.

Detention Center Religious Coordinator Patrick Fleeman says creating the crocheted items helps inmates at the center feel a connection to the community. “Many of them have not had that opportunity in the past due to different afflictions, substance abuse or mental health issues,” says Fleeman, “but this was something they could do to feel a part of the community, and feel connected to something. Many of them are mothers as well, so it also had a personal connection to them”

He says the activity helps promote the core values of staff at the detention center, including rehabilitation and being part of something that’s bigger than yourself.

Fleeman says others wanting to make a donation of yarn or other project materials are welcome to do so, and if there are other groups or organizations that have projects that detainees may be able to help with, he’s ready to take their call and begin that dialogue.

The Diaper Depot takes place e Saturday at at the First Baptist Church on Avenue I from 9 to 11 a.m.