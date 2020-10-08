Another Woman Testifies About Relationship With Boswell and Trail in the Murder Trial of Boswell.

A third woman who had a relationship with Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail was called to the stand Thursday in the first degree murder trial of Boswell.

Kaitlyn Brandle met Boswell on Tinder on Oct. 31, 2017. Brandle eventually entered a dominant-submission relationship with Boswell and Trail that included sex and marijuana. They met off and on through Nov. 14, 2017, the day Boswell went on her first date with 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Brandle did not see Boswell or Trail for the next couple of days which coincides with the timeline that Loofe was allegedly killed and dismembered.

Unbeknownst about Loofe’s disappearance and in the days after Loofe’s disappearance, Brandle spent time with Boswell and Trail at a hotel in a Casino in Council Bluffs, Iowa and briefly in Grand Island, and a couple hours in Kearney. Brandle said she never met or knew Loofe.