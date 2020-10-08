Another Woman Who Met Boswell on Tinder Testifies About Relationship

A woman who had a relationship with Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail was on the witness stand Thursday morning in the murder trial of Boswell being held in Lexington.

In 2017 and shortly after her high school graduation, Anastasia Golyakova, a Russian immigrant, met a woman on Tinder who identified herself as “Jenna”, who was actually Boswell. Golyakova said she was paid a $200 week allowance during the relationship.

She also sold stolen antique items on eBay and at an antique mall in Lincoln. At the time she was not aware of talk of her being murdered by another woman with Boswell and Trail. She said she never met or knew Sydney Loofe, the woman Boswell is accused of murdering in the trial.