Apparent Medical Issue Leads to Gering Vehicle Crash, Passing of Scottsbluff Man

Authorities say an apparent medical issue led to a property damage crash on the northern edge of Gering Monday evening.

Capt. Jason Rogers tells KNEB News shortly after 6:30pm officers were dispatched to the intersection 10th Street and Twin City Drive regarding a one vehicle accident.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle travel east on Twin City Drive, across 10th Street and collide with equipment on the Linweld property. When officers arrived on scene the driver of the vehicle was not responsive or breathing, so emergency first aid was rendered, with Gering Fire and Valley Ambulance personnel taking over upon arrival.

Rogers says officers were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Terry Reichert, 62 of Scottsbluff, who was transported from the scene by Valley Ambulance personnel and later pronounced deceased at Regional West Medical Center.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved, and no indications that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.