Application Deadline for East Overland Facade Grants Extended to Oct. 2

The City of Scottsbluff Community Redevelopment Authority has extended the deadline for property owners along the East Overland Corridor to submit grant applications for up to $6,000.

The CRA approved nine applications during their regular meeting Wednesday, September 2nd for a total of just over $44,000. There is

approximately $15,000 still available with applications being accepted on a first come, first served basis.

The program requires a 50/50 match with a maximum grant amount of $6,000. City funds are required to be used on the frontage of the property and matched by property owners with allowable improvements such as plumbing, electrical and other interior work.

The application is available to pick up at Scottsbluff City Hall or can be found on the city’s website www.scottsbluff.org.