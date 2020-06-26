Application Period Opens June 29 for Community CARES Grants

State officials have announced details for the Community Cares Program that will provide direct assistance in Nebraska to charitable and provider organizations who have experienced loss or increase in expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three different grant opportunities will be provided for non-profits, behavioral health authorities and entities, childcare providers, licensed exempt subsidies, and centers of worship.

Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith outlined some of the uses for the funding during the Governor’s news conference Thursday. “We’re hoping these dollars will be used for the following things: meals, housing, shelter, behavioral health, outreach services to under-served populations, particularly communities of color,” said Smith.

$40 million in Community CARES Stabilization Grants would offer charitable organizations and care providers working capital of at least $12,000 in one-time grants to help them cover operating expenses. Another $43 million is allocated for Community CARES COVID-19 Response & Recovery Grants ranging from $50,000 to $2 million for charitable organizations and eligible providers to help children, families and communities respond to and recover from impacts of the pandemic. $2 million is set aside for small grants of up to $500 for child care providers and centers of worship to provide clean, safe facilities through personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The application period for the grants opens next Monday, and more information, guidelines and application details can be found on the DHHS website.