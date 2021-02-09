class="post-template-default single single-post postid-513602 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Applications Being Accepted for Open Ward IV Gering Council Seat

BY Scott Miller | February 9, 2021
The City of Gering has officially started seeking a new council member to fill the seat vacated by the departure of Parrish Abel toward the end of last month.

Mayor Tony Kaufman tells KNEB News once the council officially accepted Abel’s resignation letter last night, a 30-day window to find a new Ward IV representative started immediately. “We’ll start accepting applications or letters of interest from interested candidates for the next two weeks, after which we’ll schedule interviews with all interested parties sometime in March,” said Kaufman.

Abel submitted his resignation letter to the Mayor January 28th, saying it was pleasure and honor to serve the community, but he was stepping down immediately.

A Special Committee of the Mayor and Council Members present for the interviews will select an applicant to be presented to the full Council for approval.

