Appointment of New Kimball City Administrator Rejected by Council

The City of Kimball will have to reset the search for a new City Administrator after the City Council this week voted 3 to 1 against Mayor Keith Prunty’s selection of City Treasurer Annette Brower to fill the post.

During council consideration of the appointment Tuesday night, citizens expressed several concerns, including that as an initial member of the review committee, Brower saw every application that came through, until she submitted her application just before the deadline.

Resident Amy Sapp told the council she didn’t think the process was in the best interest of the city. “At the end of the day, it’s about the community and I feel as a citizen that, nothing against Annette, but this wasn’t transparent and it wasn’t fair,” said Sapp, “and it is not in the best interest of the community.

Brower and Water Superintendent Carson Sisk were the two finalists, with the Mayor selecting Brower following interviews.

After approximately 30 minutes of heated discussion, the council voted against the appointment, setting the process back to square one.