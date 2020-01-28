April Trial Date Set for Former Goshen Co. District Court Clerk

A trial date has been set for the former Goshen County Clerk of the District Court accused of embezzling more than $209,000 while she was in office.

Kathi Rickard is currently set to stand trial on April 27 in Goshen County District Court on six charges of Felony Theft.

Rickard resigned from her post in early 2019, and an investigation began after discrepancies in WYUSER and QuickBook accounts were discovered.

A Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation revealed that between 2014 and December of 2018, more than $209,000 went missing from the two accounts. In July, County Attorney Eric Boyer said that Goshen County had to make more than $120,000 in payments to the Clerk of the Court’s office to cover the shortfall left by Rickard.

If the jury finds Rickard guilty, each of the felony theft charges is punishable by not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both. Boyer has also indicated that the county will seek full restitution in this case as well.