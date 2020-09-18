Arby’s Donates $6,500 to United Way

Scottsbluff Arby’s and Arby’s Foundation recently presented a $6,500 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska (UWWN) to help sponsor the 2020 UWWN Week of Caring Food Insecurity Project to help fight food insecurity in our communities.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and risks this year, the annual United Way in-person packaging event that was planned to be held on October 6, 2020 will not be held. The annual packaging event normally engages 225 community volunteers to package 75,000 meals of shelf-stable, microwaveable, fortified meals that stay in our communities and are distributed through 14 programs serving food insecure families.

Food insecurity remains a huge issue in the communities UWWN serves; and has been magnified due to COVID-19 implications. This year, the money raised for this project will be used to purchase pre-paid VISA cards which will then be distributed to the 14 partner programs who serve food insecure families. These programs will purchase food items specific to the needs of the clients they serve for the upcoming several months. These programs include 5 local school district weekend food backpack programs, local soup kitchens, food pantries and emergency food programs.

For more information on this event please call 308-635-2522. Donations specific to this project can be mailed to or dropped off at the United Way office -1517 Broadway Suite #106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. (Please note these donations: 2020 Week of Caring).