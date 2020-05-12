Area School Districts Signing on to Student Day School/Treatment Pilot Program

The Scottsbluff School Board Monday night unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the District’s participation in the Day School/Treatment Facility being coordinated by ESU 13.

ESU 13 Administrator Dr. Andrew Dick told board members before their vote on the inter-local agreement that student placement in the Panhandle Beginnings pilot program was not to be considered a two to three year commitment.

“The hope is that a student would come into the program, be there approximately 90 days, receive that intensive therapeutic support they need,” says Dr. Dick, “and then with the help of the staff at the Day Treatment, working in conjunction with the school district, would be able to successfully reintegrate that student back into their program.”

The first year of the program would see two classrooms with 16 spots to meet the treatment and educational needs of school-age youth with behavioral or emotional conditions, possibly expanding to a third classroom the second year to bring the total seats at the facility to 24.

Dr. Dick tells KNEB News he’s aware that in addition to Scottsbluff, the school boards of Alliance, Sidney and Bayard have also approved the resolution. Several other districts have yet to consider the inter-local agreement

Thirteen school districts are anticipated to sign on to utilize the program, most of which is being underwritten by a grant from the Sherwood Foundation.