Arizona Legal Defender and Former Nebraskan Named New Scotts Bluff Co. Public Defender

A former Public Defender from Nebraska currently practicing in Arizona will be coming to Scotts Bluff County to fill the vacancy left by Bernard Straeker’s retirement.

The Board of Commissioners Monday evening unanimously approved the appointment of Harry Moore as the next Public Defender for the county.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper, who sat on the selection committee that made the recommendation, told Rural Radio News that both Moore and an internal candidate had solid qualifications for the post, however Moore’s experience in the field was more extensive. “What impressed me the most about him was his compassion for his clientele as a Public Defender, (and) I felt that was really important,” said Knapper. “I think that’s going to serve our public well.”

Moore has served in such a capacity for two counties in Arizona since 2015, most recently as Legal Defender in Cochise County. Moore also served as Public Defender for 15 years in Madison County, Nebraska. Records show Moore was admitted to the Nebraska Bar Association in 1983 after getting his law degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Knapper tells us Moore is familiar with the area, as his wife did some work in the county in the past, and he’s excited to come back to the area.