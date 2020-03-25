Armed Male Causes Chadron Community Hospital to Go Into Lockdown

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino says an armed male near Chadron Community Hospital caused the facility to go into lockdown mode Wednesday afternoon.

Lordino says around 1:50 p.m., the police department received a call alleging a male was armed and en route to the Chadron Community Hospital upset about a billing issue.

Chadron officers responded to the hospital and upon arrival, Chadron Community Hospital immediately went into lockdown, following their protocols.

Around 2:30 p.m. officers made contact with the armed male one block away from the hospital.

He was transported to the Chadron Police Department for further questioning without incident. The male was cooperative with law enforcement and was subsequently released without charges around 4:00 p.m.

“This turned out to be an over-reaction on the part of the person who initially reported this allegation,” said Chief Lordino in a release. “I want to thank Chadron Community Hospital for their cooperation, their quick response and adherence to their lockdown protocols during this incident as well as the other law enforcement agencies that responded with us. The men and women that serve in our local area law enforcement as well as our dispatchers, did an excellent job and performed just as they are trained to do on incidents like this.”

Chadron Police were assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game & Parks and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department.