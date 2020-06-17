Arrest Warrant Issued for Bluffs Man Caught With 100+ grams of Meth

Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old Scottsbluff man who failed to appear to his sentencing last month after getting caught with sizable quantities of methamphetamine during two traffic stops in the latter part of 2019.

Jeffrey McClure was facing a mandatory minimum of five years in prison after he pleaded no contest to a charge of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (28-140 grams) following his November arrest when he was caught with 40 grams of meth after getting pulled over for having expired tags on his pickup.

McClure was able to post bail, and in December he and Britton Short were arrested in an early morning traffic stop when officers found more than 60 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

In March, McClure pleaded no contest to the 1C Felony distribution charge. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the charges from the December arrest.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear for his May 8th sentencing, and he could be facing an additional charge of Felony Failure to Appear.