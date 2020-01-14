Attempted 1st Degree Murder Case Against Alliance Man Moves to District Court

An Alliance man facing one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and several other felony charges for an incident at an Alliance residence last month has had his case bound-over to Box Butte County District Court.

Cornell Belt waived his preliminary hearing in County Court Tuesday, with Judge Paul Wess setting his District Court arraignment for Jan. 22.

An arrest affidavit says on Dec. 24, Belt started a fire at the top of the staircase to trap the roommate he believed was having an affair with his wife, tried to damage a stove gas line to cause an explosion with his wife and a child present. Investigators say Belt later said he would have killed both adults if he had possessed a firearm.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the 49-year-old is also facing one felony count each of First Degree Arson, Terroristic Threats and Intentional Child Abuse with No Injury. A misdemeanor charge of Domestic Assault Intentionally causing Bodily Injury was dismissed by the Court.

Belt remains free after posting 10 percent of a $20,000 bond.