Attorney Moves to Quash Misconduct Charge Against Dawes Co. Sheriff

The attorney representing Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey has asked the court to throw out the official misconduct charge filed against his client by the State.

Court records say defense lawyer attorney Charles Brewster filed an amended motion to quash June 15, in which he argues the allegations are defective because jail standards in Title 81 of the Nebraska Administrative Code give any sheriff discretion on whether or not to receive a prisoner in their county jail.

The complaint filed in May alleges Dailey, acting as jailer for Dawes County, violated state statues in July 2019 when the jail refused to take custody of a man arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on suspicion of first degree sexual assault and first degree assault of a Rapid City, S.D. woman.

During a hearing on the motion to quash July 1, records say Judge Randin Roland set deadlines of July 15 for a defense memorandum brief on the motion, July 22 for the State’s argument and the 29th for a defense rebuttal.

The amended motion also says the complaint caption is defective in that it identified Dailey as Dawes County Sheriff, which the defense says is irrelevant and serves no purpose in a criminal case.

The charge filed against Dailey is a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum six months imprisonment, a $1,000 fine or both, with no minimum sentence.