Audio: Box Butte County Fair – Sewing, quilts and cattle

BY Chabella Guzman | August 7, 2020
Shaylynn McConville of Hemingford, models a dress she made for a 4-H sewing project. Courtesy Photo

The Box Butte County Fair in Hemingford, Neb.,  began it’s livestock shows on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Shaylynn McConville of Hemingford tells us about her 4-H sewing projects and then her livestock

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

