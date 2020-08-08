class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477829 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Audio: Box Butte County Fair: Swine Show

BY Chabella Guzman | August 8, 2020
Jace Stumpf of Hemingford, in the ring with one of his swine. Courtesy Photo

The Box Butte County Fair hosted the Swine Show classes on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Jace Stumpf of Hemingford was in the ring for his final year of showing swine at the fair.

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

