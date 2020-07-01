class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470555 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Audio) Communities welcome aquaponic farm walls

BY Chabella Guzman | July 1, 2020
A pepper plant is just one of the many plants in the Torrington, Wyo. aquaponic farm wall. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

On June 17, four aquaponic growing farm walls took root in Goshen County, Wyo.  with two in Torrington, one in Lingle, and another in Ft. Laramie. 

The project began in February, when  Sandy Hoehn, Goshen County Economic Development community development director, wrote a grant for farm walls through the Wyoming Business Council. 

The farm wall grants are funded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Grant and administered by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.  

Listen to the full story.

