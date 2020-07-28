class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475743 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Audio) Fair Watch: Cheyenne County Fair – 4-H fashion

BY Chabella Guzman | July 28, 2020
Deanna Horst models wool dress she made for 4-H. Courtesy Photo

The last half of July and into August is fair time, where 4-H and FFA youth get to show off the projects.
Deanna Horst, of Potter and a member of the Bunker Hillbilly 4-H Club, talks fashion with us.

Listen to the full interview here:

