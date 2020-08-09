class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477865 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Audio: Goshen County Fair – sheep, rabbits, and goats

BY Chabella Guzman | August 9, 2020
Madison Bugher with her Champion Junior Breeding Sheep for Showmanship. Courtesy Photo

The Goshen County Fair was held July 30 – Aug. 8, at the fairgrounds in Torrington, Wyo.

I talked with Madison Bugher and Kylee Llewellyn about their fair projects this year.

Kylee Llewellyn in the ring with her goat at the Goshen County Fair. Courtesy Photo

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

