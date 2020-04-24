(Audio) Grants available for Nebraska FFA chapters, students

The Nebraska FFA Foundation has opened the application period for the 2020 local chapter grant program.

The program, now in its fourth year, aims to support Nebraska FFA programs and individual student Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE).

Grants for FFA chapters can be up to $10,000 for classroom or chapter projects. Student SAE grants cap at $2,000.

Applications are being accepted until June 30, 2020.

Learn more about the program in this Rural Radio Network Interview with Nebraska FFA Foundation Executive Director Stacey Agnew.

To learn more, visit www.neffafoundation.org.