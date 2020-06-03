(AUDIO) Lexington boy could be first case of MIS-C

Hear interview with Gabriel’s mother below

Nebraska has been dealing with COVID-19 like much of the nation. In other parts of the country there has been some side effects of the virus in some children. It’s called Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome(MIS-C) in Children associated with COVID-19. Nine-year-old Gabriel Faudoa of Lexington began developing symptoms of MIS-C in mid-May and has been diagnosed with the condition. It could be the first such case in the State of Nebraska, if confirmed by state Department of Health and Human Services. Gabriel is the son of Gonzalo and Alejandra Faudoa.

Alejandra explains that symptoms began on May 15th as a small fever and then progressed. The fever subsided but, the next day he began experiencing severe stomach pains and then nausea. Over the next couple of days the symptoms ebbed and flowed along with doctor and pediatrician visits. Alejandra said the household had experienced COVID-19 about four weeks prior and felt they had recovered. Medical providers suspected Gabriel was experiencing a different kind of virus. But, a hospital test on May 20th led to a life flight to Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha.

At Children’s, Gabriel was diagnosed with Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome. Alejandra says she asked a lot of questions of the infectious disease team about MIS-C and learned that the body makes anti-bodies to help fight off COVID-19 but, “their immune system keeps working. She said something in the COVID-19 “caused his immune system to keep working and it overworked” until he began experiencing the fever, stomach pains and nausea. If not treated, Alejandra says the overworking immune system could have become fatal.

Gabriel underwent a variety of treatments including an advanced life support machine that took blood from the body, added oxygen and pumped it back into the body through the chest. Gabriel continues to recover and receive therapy at Children’s Hospital but, no time frame has been set for his release.

Alejandra says she wants others to know that MIS-C is a serious illness and can happen to any child. She add that it’s an experience she doesn’t “want any other parent to go through”. By sharing their story, Alejandra is hopeful others can learn from their experience and be more aware of MIS-C.

A family friend offered to set-up a GoFundMe page to assist them with medical bills, housing and travel costs.. Alejandra said they were reluctant to accept help but, admits it has been a struggle for them.

Alejandra says there’s been an outpouring of support for Gabriel and they are encouraged by the acts of love for him too.

Visit GoFundMe page here