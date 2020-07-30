class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476212 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Audio: Morrill County Fair: beef show

BY Chabella Guzman | July 30, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
Audio: Morrill County Fair: beef show
Hallie Cochran at the Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Fairs have been up and running across the Panhandle of Nebraska for a couple of weeks.
I took the 21st Century KNEB farm truck out to Bridgeport on Thursday for the Morrill County Fair, where I caught up with Hallie Cochran, a senior at Bayard High School, and an FFA member.

Listen to the full interview here:

 

Fair Watch is sponsored by – 21st Century Equipment, ACH Seeds, Alliance Chamber, Betaseed, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Gering, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Dana Cole and Company, Deines Irrigation, Farmer’s Co-op, Frank Parts Company, JSM Crop Consulting, Marker Ag, Morrill County Community Hospital, Northwest Ag Supply, Pinnacle Bank – Mitchell, Pinnacle Bank – Torrington, Platte Valley Companies, Sandberg Implement, Westco, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, ZM Lumber

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: