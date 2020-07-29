(Audio) Morrill County Fair – beef show

The Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport had its beef show on Thursday, July 23. I spoke with 4-H members Evaristo Garza and Zeke Terrell, and both had steers they showed. Garza for his final year and Terrell for his first time.

Listen to the full interview here:

Fair Watch is sponsored by – 21st Century Equipment, ACH Seeds, Alliance Chamber, Betaseed, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Gering, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Dana Cole and Company, Deines Irrigation, Farmer’s Co-op, Frank Parts Company, JSM Crop Consulting, Marker Ag, Morrill County Community Hospital, Northwest Ag Supply, Pinnacle Bank – Mitchell, Pinnacle Bank – Torrington, Platte Valley Companies, Sandberg Implement, Westco, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, ZM Lumber