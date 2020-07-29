class="post-template-default single single-post postid-475995 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

(Audio) Morrill County Fair – beef show

BY Chabella Guzman | July 29, 2020
Zeke Terrell of Angora and his Charolais cross at the Morrill County Fair on July 23. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Morrill County Fair in Bridgeport had its beef show on Thursday, July 23.  I spoke with 4-H members Evaristo Garza and Zeke Terrell, and both had steers they showed. Garza for his final year and Terrell for his first time.

Listen to the full interview here:

