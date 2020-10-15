(AUDIO) NE Farm Bureau Foundation helps students celebrate Farm to School month

October is National Farm to School Month, and the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NeFB) Foundation has created ways for students of all ages to learn about the role of agriculture in their everyday lives.

NeFB Foundation Executive Director Megahn Schafer said although they are celebrating Farm to School Month, they hope to help students recognize every day as Farm to School Month.

“Our entire mission is to let kids and communities know that no matter where you live – in the middle of Omaha, in Kearney, all the way out to Scottsbluff – agriculture impacts your life every day,” said Schafer.

To help students and teachers celebrate Farm to School Month, Schafer said they’ve been posting on social media and highlighting their self-guided learning opportunities.

Some of the opportunities include Spring into Science!, Lunchbox Mysteries, My American Farm, AgMag and Journey 2050. Activities are available in both English and Spanish.

In addition to the self-guided opportunities, Schafer said the foundation has continued their Ag in the Classroom program, following a virtual format this year. So far, they have scheduled 157 classroom visits this year, offering 14 grade-specific lessons that teachers can select.

To learn more about the foundation’s learning activities, visit nefbfoundation.org.