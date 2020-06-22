(AUDIO) NE high school rodeo athletes punch their tickets to nationals

High school rodeo competitors left it all in the arena this weekend at the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo.

Traditionally held in Hastings, the rodeo transitioned to Burwell in light of coronavirus concerns. The top 30 placeholders in each event qualified for the state competition, and the top four punched their ticket to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The event included two rounds of rodeo action before the short go on Saturday, June 20th. Each performance featured a themed grand entry highlighting each high school class. Themes ranged from patriotic to throwback.

Junior high rodeo competitors who qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo were recognized at the performance on Saturday because of the cancellation of their national competition.

“I’m really grateful we were able to have our last spring high school rodeo and that Burwell picked up state finals,” said Sage Miller, the 2020 saddle bronc riding champion.

Rebel Sjeklocha caught up with a few of this year’s state champions. Meet them here:

Teyha From

Hayden Jennings

Faith Storer

Sage Miller

Emma Ohm

Elle Ravenscroft

2020 Nebraska High School Rodeo State Champions

Bareback Riding – Gauge McBride

Barrel Racing – Elle Ravenscroft

Boys Cutting – Hayden Jennings

Breakaway – Tehya From

Bull Riding – Gauge McBride

Girls Cutting – Faith Storer

Goat Tying – Emma Ohm

Pole Bending – Madison Mills

Saddle Broncs – Sage Miller

Steer Wrestling – Rhett Witt

Team Roping – Chance Symons & Tanner Whetham

Tie Down Roping – Grant Lindsley

Reined Cow Horse – Tatum Olson

Light Rifle Shooting – Andrea Meyer

Trap Shooting – Thayne Kimbrough

2020 Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen – Ashton Werth

*Photos courtesy of Jill Saults, Linda Teahon, and competitors*