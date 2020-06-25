Audio: Nebraska Auctioneers Coming Back Strong After Pandemic

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US early in 2019, auction companies were impacted with social distancing guidelines and state stay at home orders.

Auction companies were quick to think on their feed though and many were able to move, postpone or hold auctions online. Now that restrictions are easing and people are able to start gathering again the live auction looks to be making a strong comeback.

Travis Augustin, president of the Nebraska Auctioneer Association, outlined in an interview with the Rural Radio Network the major impacts the pandemic has done to the auction industry. There were some positives to come from more people being at home.

The extra home time attracted more buyers to online auction. Online auctions may have seen an increase in use during the down time. Augustin, who is a real estate and equipment auctioneer himself, is excited to see people face to face and conduct auctions in person.

Listen to the interview here: