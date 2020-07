The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is launching a $550,000 prize competition entitled “Guardians of the Reservoir,” looking for innovative ways to remove sediment from the nation’s reservoirs.

Reclamation is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, NASA Tournament Lab, and HeroX on this crowdsourcing competition.

To learn more about this competition, please visit https://www.usbr.gov/research/ challenges/sediment-removal. html.

Chabella Guzman has more with U.S Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman: