Audio: Scotts Bluff County Fair: beef show

BY Chabella Guzman | August 5, 2020
Sophia Pitts gives her steer a bath before going to the Beef Showmanship event at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Thursday, July 30, at the Scotts Bluff County Fair beef, took to the ring in the afternoon.

I caught up with Ethan Bomberger of Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and Sophia Pitts of Lyman, both were grooming their steers for the show ring

Ethan Bomberger grooms his steer before the Beef Showmanship. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

