Audio: Scotts Bluff County Fair – July 30, goat show

BY Chabella Guzman | August 6, 2020
Allison Carpenter and the judge exchange a word at the Scotts Bluff County Fair, held in Mitchell, Neb. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Scott Bluff County Fair saw two sets of twin goats, in this year’s fair. Allison Carpenter of Scottsbluff High School tells us more about her goats, which she raised at the high school ag facility.

Listen to hear the full interview here:

 

