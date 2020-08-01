class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476558 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Audio: Sioux County Fair July 24

BY Chabella Guzman | August 1, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Audio: Sioux County Fair July 24
Ethan Bomberger sets his sheep up at the Sioux County Fair, in Harrison, Neb. KNEB/RRN/Guzman

The Sioux County Fair is an open class event with youth from Sioux County and the surrounding area.  I took the 21st Century KNEB Farm Truck to the fair and spoke with Tripton Stec of Dawes County, and Ethan Bomberger of Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Listen to the full interview here:

 

Fair Watch is sponsored by – 21st Century Equipment, ACH Seeds, Alliance Chamber, Betaseed, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Gering, Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, Dana Cole and Company, Deines Irrigation, Farmer’s Co-op, Frank Parts Company, JSM Crop Consulting, Marker Ag, Morrill County Community Hospital, Northwest Ag Supply, Pinnacle Bank – Mitchell, Pinnacle Bank – Torrington, Platte Valley Companies, Sandberg Implement, Westco, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, ZM Lumber

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: