(AUDIO) UNL livestock judging team prepares for competition

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln livestock judging team is preparing to compete in the 2020-21 season, and second-year coach Blaine French is excited to work with this year’s team.

French, an Arkansas native, said beyond knowledge of the industry, collegiate livestock judgers gain many other skills from the experience. He said they learn quick and accurate decision making, gain the ability to justify opinions, and create business contacts to increase employability.

The livestock judging program is a part of the Animal Science department at UNL.

“The facilities at the University of Nebraska are second to none,” French said.

With the support of the state of Nebraska and the UNL Animal Science Department, French said the University has the potential to become a premiere institution for livestock evaluation.

As with most activities, the judging team has faced adversity due to the pandemic. However, French said he and his team remain optimistic that they will have a chance to be competitive.

When asked about his goals for the team, French responded without missing a beat.

“I want to bring a national championship back to the state of Nebraska.”

The University of Nebraska livestock judging team has begun practices and they look forward to competing later in the academic year.