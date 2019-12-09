August Pursuit Driver Won’t Face Additional Jail Time

A 31-year old Gering man who led authorities on a 25 minute pursuit in August was sentenced on Friday in Scotts Bluff County District Court, but won’t see any additional jail time.

James Thorpe pleaded guilty to charges of: Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, and Theft By Receiving Property. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on the Willful Reckless Driving conviction, and 120 days on the other two- with all three sentences to run concurrently. Thorpe was also given credit for 120 days already served.

The charges stem from an August incident when Thorpe led police on a pursuit in a stolen Jeep from Wyoming. Thorpe currently has a felony warrant from Wyoming, and Nebraska court officials expect him to be incarcerated there to face those additional charges.