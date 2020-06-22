Authorities Identify Friday Night Motor Vehicle Fatality West of Scottsbluff

Scotts Bluff County authorities have released the name of the Scottsbluff man who died as the result of a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday night.

Sheriff Mark Overman says 38-year-old Zachary Hrasky died as a result of the accident on Spring Creek Road near the intersection with Highway 26 around 11:30 p.m.

A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper witnessed a vehicle roll over at that location and catch fire with the trooper calling for immediate assistance, as one of the occupants remained inside and CPR was performed on a person that had been ejected.

The other occupant, a 32-year-old male also from Scottsbluff, was transported to Regional West, and Overman says he’s listed in good condition.

Overman says the investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and in his original release said alcohol and speed were being investigated as contributing factors. He said seat belts were not in use by the occupants at the time of the crash.