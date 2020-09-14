class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484997 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Authorities Identify Victims of Weekend One-Vehicle Fatality Crash in Banner Co.

BY Scott Miller | September 14, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities Identify Victims of Weekend One-Vehicle Fatality Crash in Banner Co.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a pair of Idaho residents have been identified those involved in a one-vehicle fatality crash in Banner County over the weekend.

NSP spokesman Cody Thomas tells KNEB News the driver, 33-year-old Margaret Mathison, was pronounced dead at the scene, and an injured passenger, 31-year-old Jody Morse, was taken to Regional West Medical Center.

Thomas said the crash remains under investigation, but the initial reports indicated around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night the vehicle was southbound on Highway 71, crossed the median and north bound lanes near mile marker 36, over-corrected, and rolled.

The vehicle also caught fire following the crash, and firefighters from nearby departments were called in to handle that situation and a related grass fire.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: