Authorities Investigating After Third Party Child Enticement Sting

Authorities say an investigation is continuing after a third-party child enticement sting ended with the arrest, and subsequent release, of a Cheyenne County man last week.

In a statement released to the media, County Attorney Paul Schaub says on Wednesday, Dec. 2, Sidney Police Officers arrested the man for Child Enticement following an apparent sting investigation by a team of individuals that call themselves “Predator Poachers”.

Schaub says messages were exchanged between the subject and an 18 year old female, who represented herself to be 8 years old, and during the exchanges the subject male expressed interest in meeting the person and to engage in sexual acts.

Schaub says members of “Predator Poachers” drove to Sidney and confronted Daniels, posting the encounter on YouTube.

Schaub says crimes involving child enticement require the victim be underage (16 years old or younger) when an electronic device is used, and while there is an exception when a law enforcement officer portrays to be the underage participant, no such exception exists involving a non-law enforcement participant.

Schaub says as a result, the filing of charges was declined and the subject released from custody Dec. 3, however the matter remains open for investigation while electronic devices are being forensically analyzed.

While the name of the male subject was released and the arrest information is a public record, KNEB News is declining to name that individual at this time, as charges were declined by authorities before the news release.