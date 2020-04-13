Authorities Release Toxicology Findings For Duo Found in Bluffs Storage Unit

Authorities have released more information regarding the deaths of Beau Gealy and Maci Baily, whose bodies were found in a pickup inside a Scottsbluff storage unit on February 28th.

In a release County Attorney Dave Eubanks says:

An extensive investigation determined that the deaths of 29-year-old Beau Gealy and 18-year-old Maci Baily were the result of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

As part of this investigation, Investigators from the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conducted many interviews, reviewed numerous videos, and used search warrants and subpoenas to obtain well over 1,000 pages of cellular phone and social media records from multiple individuals.

After receiving toxicology reports from the post-mortem examination, investigators from both agencies conferenced with County Attorney staff and the attending physician. The determination of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning came after a careful review of all relevant information by the investigative team.

Investigators from both agencies have informed the Gealy and Baily families of the results of the investigation in great detail and will continue to answer any questions they have.

The County Attorney’s Office will release no further details because this is not a criminal case and the information is not public record.