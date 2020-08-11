class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478363 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Authorities Respond to Tuesday Afternoon Rollover on Highway 26 in Scottsbluff

BY KNEB Staff | August 11, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities Respond to Tuesday Afternoon Rollover on Highway 26 in Scottsbluff
Miller/KNEB/RRN

At least two people have been transported to Regional West following a Tuesday afternoon rollover crash on the west edge of Scottsbluff.

At 2:18 p.m., crews were dispatched near the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue B for a two vehicle accident that included one of the vehicles having rolled over.

Traffic in both directions of the highway was closed to motorists as first responders worked the scene.

Two people were taken away from the scene by Valley Ambulance, and the driver in the red SUV had to be extricated using jaws of life.
News Director Scott Miller says observations at the crash scene suggested the red Ford SUV may have been eastbound, and for an unknown reason crossed the center median. Once it reached the westbound lanes, the vehicle flipped onto its side and was then struck by a smaller Toyota SUV.
Scottsbluff Police, Scottsbluff Fire, and Valley Ambulance all responded to the scene, and two tow trucks were dispatched to clear the SUV’s from the roadway.
Highway 26 remained closed to traffic for more than an hour as crews worked to clear the scene. The names of those involved and details on the circumstances that led up to the accident, are expected to be released by authorities later today.
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: