class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449598 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Authorities say 4 staffers hurt in melee with 2 prisoners

BY Associated Press | March 23, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Authorities say 4 staffers hurt in melee with 2 prisoners

Authorities say four staff members were injured by two inmates at the Tecumseh prison in southeast Nebraska.

The melee occurred Saturday when an inmate refused a cell search and appeared to dump homemade alcohol into a toilet.

Authorities say the staffers used pepper spray on him when he wouldn’t let them into the cell, and another inmate punched a staffer.

The inmates kicked, punched and kneed staffers before being restrained.

Authorities say the four staffers were taken to a hospital and treated for scrapes and bruises. One was diagnosed with a concussion.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments