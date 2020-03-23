Authorities say 4 staffers hurt in melee with 2 prisoners

Authorities say four staff members were injured by two inmates at the Tecumseh prison in southeast Nebraska.
The melee occurred Saturday when an inmate refused a cell search and appeared to dump homemade alcohol into a toilet.
Authorities say the staffers used pepper spray on him when he wouldn’t let them into the cell, and another inmate punched a staffer.
The inmates kicked, punched and kneed staffers before being restrained.
Authorities say the four staffers were taken to a hospital and treated for scrapes and bruises. One was diagnosed with a concussion.