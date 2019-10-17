Authorities Searching For Wanted Felon Last Seen in Goshen County

The Torrington Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man with a felony warrant out of California for crimes related to sexual acts with a child and may still be in the area.

Authorities say Robert Crowell was last seen on Wednesday evening north of Highway 26 in Torrington. He was reportedly wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo; a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Crowell is described as a white male standing 6’3″, approximate weight of 230 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He could be possibly driving a 2005 Dark Green Chevrolet Tahoe, a 1998 Black Chevrolet Tahoe, or a 2007 Pewter Chevrolet Tahoe.